Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 05:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi-Putin Summit: Eight pacts including USD 5 billion S-400 air defence system deal signed

Official sources said the two countries also signed the USD 5 billion S-400 air defence system deal after talks between the two leaders in Hyderabad House.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday held the India-Russia annual summit after which eight pacts, including on cooperation on India's ambitious human space mission project Gaganyaan, were signed.

Talks with President Putin have given new direction to the bilateral strategic partnership, Modi said in a press statement after the 19th India-Russia annual summit.

Pacts were also inked in the fields of space, nuclear energy, railways and space.

A crucial MoU was signed between Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and the Federal Space Agency of Russia ‘ROSCOSMOS' on joint activities in the field of human spaceflight programme Gaganyaan.

India and Russia are committed to cooperating in the fight against terrorism, Modi said.

President Putin said the two countries have agreed to step up cooperation in combating the menace of terrorism and drug trafficking.
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 03:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Vladimir Putin

