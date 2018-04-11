App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Apr 11, 2018 08:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

Modi praises Union secy at 'Swachh Bharat' event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today praised Parameswaran Iyer, the secretary in the Union Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, for his contribution to the "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India | USD 30,300 per annum
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India | USD 30,300 per annum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today praised Parameswaran Iyer, the secretary in the Union Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, for his contribution to the "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan".

"Government officials are usually supposed to work in anonymity. We do not get to know the names of the bureaucrats whose deeds may have won our admiration. But here, I would like to breach the protocol and introduce Parameswaran Iyer to all," the prime minister said at an event here.

Modi then paused for a while during his nearly 50-minute speech and asked the TV channel crew to focus their cameras on Iyer, who was seated in the audience.

The bespectacled IAS officer rose from his seat and acknowledged the greetings from the crowd with folded hands.

Iyer had quit the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) to join a World Bank cleanliness initiative, but chose to return to the country, leaving a comfortable life in the US, to serve his motherland, Modi said.

"It is because of the efforts of such wonderful people that we can hope to make India free of filth by 2019, when we shall be celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi," the prime minister said.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.