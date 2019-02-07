'Modi is destroying institutions': PMO's tweet goes viral; nuance goes unnoticed

The official handle of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) put out a tweet quoting from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's frontal attack on the Congress in Parliament today, but the language of one tweet seemed to suggest the PM was criticising himself.



Congress misuses Article 356 several times…but Modi is destroying institutions: PM @narendramodi

— PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 7, 2019

"The Congress misuses Article 356 several times...but Modi is destroying institutions: PM", read a tweet put out by the PMO's Twitter handle.

The tweet was quoting from the PM's speech in which he was responding to the Congress' charge that he was undermining key institutions.

Some of PMO's other tweets were in a similar tone.



Congress questions the EC and EVM but Modi is destroying institutions.

Congress bullies the judiciary but Modi is destroying institutions. Congress calls Planning Commission a bunch of jokers…but Modi is destroying institutions: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 7, 2019

But many Twitter users failed to see the underlying meaning, taking aim at the PM for "finally confessing" to undermining institutions.



@PMOIndia you have made a true statement after a long time of 4.5 years. That @narendramodi govt has destroyed all constitutional institutions. — Brijkishore Dutt (@brijdutt) February 7, 2019

At the time of writing this article, the tweet has been liked more than 7,700 times, retweeted more than 3,100 times, and has seen close to 1,100 replies.