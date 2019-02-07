App
HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 11:31 PM IST

'Modi is destroying institutions': PMO's tweet goes viral; nuance goes unnoticed

The language of a tweet put out by the PMO seemed to suggest the PM was criticising himself.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The official handle of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) put out a tweet quoting from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's frontal attack on the Congress in Parliament today, but the language of one tweet seemed to suggest the PM was criticising himself.

"The Congress misuses Article 356 several times...but Modi is destroying institutions: PM", read a tweet put out by the PMO's Twitter handle.

The tweet was quoting from the PM's speech in which he was responding to the Congress' charge that he was undermining key institutions.

Some of PMO's other tweets were in a similar tone.



But many Twitter users failed to see the underlying meaning, taking aim at the PM for "finally confessing" to undermining institutions.

At the time of writing this article, the tweet has been liked more than 7,700 times, retweeted more than 3,100 times, and has seen close to 1,100 replies.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 11:31 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

