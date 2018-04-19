Modi in UK updates: 'Want education for children, employment for youth and medicines for the old'

Live now
Apr 19, 2018 12:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, ‘11 crore people have benefitted from the Mudra Yojana and out of the 11 crore, 74 percent are women.’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has concluded his address.
PM Modi: Today India is at power with all nations of the world.
Surgical strikes not a new concept in India. Indian soldiers played a major role in WW1 and WW2: Modi
Gandhi turned freedom struggle into a mass movement: Modi
If you compare the past 4 years with the past, there is a big difference: Modi
Narendra Modi arrives at Westminster to address the Indian diaspora at 'Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath' event.
India, UK to enhance defence, cyber security cooperation
MoU on illegal immigrants is under discussion, says Foreign Secretary
PM Modi and British PM May discussed the issue of economic offenders
Indian investments to create thousands of UK jobs
PM Modi and British PM Theresa May at India-UK CEO Forum
Narendra Modi confronted by angry protests in London
India and UK agree to strengthen cooperation against global terror outfits
PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Basava, attends 885th Basava Jayanti Utsav
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Prince Charles
It is a matter of happiness for me that I will get to interact with people here on the birth anniversary of Lord Basaveshwara: Modi (ANI)
PM Narendra Modi meets British PM Theresa May at 10 Downing Street
PM Modi interacts with the Indian Diaspora at Stockholm University
Modi to present 'Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath' in London
PM Modi: My goal is not to register my name in history, I want to be like hundred crore.
‘I request you all — remember our country and not Modi. I am just like you all, a common citizen of India,’ PM Modi said, adding that, ‘I want to be remembered as an ordinary citizen.’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, ‘11 crore people have benefitted from the Mudra Yojana and out of the 11 crore, 74 percent are women.’
Speaking about overall development, Modi says, "I’m not one to talk big. I don’t believe in big talk, but there are three things I want: Education for children, employment for the youth and medicines for the old.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has concluded his address.
PM Modi: Criticism has taken the form of allegation.
You all must have seen that the power of your passport has increased. People look at you with pride. India is still is the same. But today we can see a difference. Indian has managed to do this & now people know the power of India: PM Modi
PM Modi: Prince Charles personally invited me for Commonwealth Meet.
PM Modi: Today India is at power with all nations of the world.
PM Modi: I used to auction the gifts which I received during my tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and used to donate the money collected for girl child education.
PM Modi: If you will see where we stand in comparison to previous government, I can affirm that we have left no stone unturned in doing good for the country on any parameter. Before 2014, newspapers used to have headlines 'aaj itna gaya', today's news is 'Modi ji kitna aaya'?
Today we are working for farmer welfare, whether it is to double the income from agriculture till 2022, the easy availability of urea or neem coating of urea, we are proceeding with a certain goal: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi: 18,000 villages did not have electricity. So many women do not have access to toilets. These are realities of our nation that did not let me sleep. I was determined to bring about a positive change in the lives of India's poor.
It's our country misfortune that after independence, attempts were made to erase India’s culture and history. What Lord Basaveshwara did for women’s empowerment, democracy and social causes is an example for world: PM Modi
‘If we want to eradicate poverty, we can eradicate it by empowering the poor rather than just feeding them,’ PM Modi has said in London.
I do not need to read books to understand poverty. I have lived in poverty, I know what it is to be poor and belong to the backward sections of society. I want to work for the poor, the marginalised and the downtrodden: PM Modi
Want to create health centres in villages and are working on a holistic approach along with cleanliness. The government has extended maternity leave to 26 weeks. We brought down the cost of stents, generic medicines.
“I am like any common citizen. And, I have drawbacks like normal people do. But if we have have million problems, we have billion solutions too,” says the prime minister.
Questions why I’m here today? If 120 crore people have voted for me, the trust my honesty, respect my hardwork that is why I’m here. The people of my country are safe and they are safe cause Modi is here to deal with the stones hurled at them.
Crime against women a cause of worry. Questions whether it is okay to blame previous governments when a rape happens.
Surgical strikes not a new concept in India. Indian soldiers played a major role in WW1 and WW2: Modi
The need of the hour is to make development a mass movement: Modi
Gandhi turned freedom struggle into a movement: Modi
If you compare the past 4 years with the past, there is a big difference: Modi