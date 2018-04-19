App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Apr 18, 2018 11:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Modi in UK LIVE: 'Want education for children, employment for youth and medicines for the old'

Catch live updates as PM Modi embarks on a 4-day tour of the UK, where he will meet the Queen and his British counterpart.

highlights

  • Apr 18, 11:14 PM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, ‘11 crore people have benefitted from the Mudra Yojana and out of the 11 crore, 74 percent are women.’

  • Apr 18, 10:53 PM (IST)

    Speaking about overall development, Modi says, "I’m not one to talk big. I don’t believe in big talk, but there are three things I want: Education for children, employment for the youth and medicines for the old.

  • Apr 19, 12:03 AM (IST)

    PM Modi: Criticism has taken the form of allegation.

  • Apr 19, 12:01 AM (IST)

    You all must have seen that the power of your passport has increased. People look at you with pride. India is still is the same. But today we can see a difference. Indian has managed to do this & now people know the power of India: PM Modi

  • Apr 19, 12:00 AM (IST)
  • Apr 18, 11:55 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Prince Charles personally invited me for Commonwealth Meet.

  • Apr 18, 11:52 PM (IST)
  • Apr 18, 11:51 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Today India is at power with all nations of the world.

  • Apr 18, 11:46 PM (IST)
  • Apr 18, 11:41 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: I used to auction the gifts which I received during my tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and used to donate the money collected for girl child education.

  • Apr 18, 11:36 PM (IST)
  • Apr 18, 11:30 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: If you will see where we stand in comparison to previous government, I can affirm that we have left no stone unturned in doing good for the country on any parameter. Before 2014, newspapers used to have headlines 'aaj itna gaya', today's news is 'Modi ji kitna aaya'?

  • Apr 18, 11:23 PM (IST)

    Today we are working for farmer welfare, whether it is to double the income from agriculture till 2022, the easy availability of urea or neem coating of urea, we are proceeding with a certain goal: PM Modi

  • Apr 18, 11:19 PM (IST)

    PM Narendra Modi: 18,000 villages did not have electricity. So many women do not have access to toilets. These are realities of our nation that did not let me sleep. I was determined to bring about a positive change in the lives of India's poor.

  • Apr 18, 11:17 PM (IST)

    It's our country misfortune that after independence, attempts were made to erase India’s culture and history. What Lord Basaveshwara did for women’s empowerment, democracy and social causes is an example for world: PM Modi

  • Apr 18, 11:12 PM (IST)
  • Apr 18, 11:11 PM (IST)

    ‘If we want to eradicate poverty, we can eradicate it by empowering the poor rather than just feeding them,’ PM Modi has said in London.

  • Apr 18, 11:07 PM (IST)

    I do not need to read books to understand poverty. I have lived in poverty, I know what it is to be poor and belong to the backward sections of society. I want to work for the poor, the marginalised and the downtrodden: PM Modi

  • Apr 18, 11:00 PM (IST)

    Want to create health centres in villages and are working on a holistic approach along with cleanliness. The government has extended maternity leave to 26 weeks. We brought down the cost of stents, generic medicines.

  • Apr 18, 10:48 PM (IST)

    “I am like any common citizen. And, I have drawbacks like normal people do. But if we have have million problems, we have billion solutions too,” says the prime minister.

  • Apr 18, 10:46 PM (IST)

    Questions why I’m here today? If 120 crore people have voted for me, the trust my honesty, respect my hardwork that is why I’m here. The people of my country are safe and they are safe cause Modi is here to deal with the stones hurled at them.

  • Apr 18, 10:43 PM (IST)

    Crime against women a cause of worry. Questions whether it is okay to blame previous governments when a rape happens.

  • Apr 18, 10:25 PM (IST)

    Surgical strikes not a new concept in India. Indian soldiers played a major role in WW1 and WW2: Modi 

  • Apr 18, 10:18 PM (IST)

    The need of the hour is to make development a mass movement: Modi 

  • Apr 18, 10:14 PM (IST)

    Gandhi turned freedom struggle into a movement: Modi 

  • Apr 18, 10:11 PM (IST)

    If you compare the past 4 years with the past, there is a big difference: Modi 

  • Apr 18, 10:02 PM (IST)

     When people become self-satisfied life doesn't move forward. Having aspirations is a good thing: Modi 

  • Apr 18, 09:53 PM (IST)

    Tea seller becoming PM is proof of democracy: Modi 

  • Apr 18, 09:49 PM (IST)

    Narendra Modi arrives at Westminster to address the Indian diaspora at 'Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath' event. 

  • Apr 18, 09:39 PM (IST)

    Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi hosting the 'Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath' event 

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.