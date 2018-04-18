Modi holds bilateral meetings with PMs of Finland, Denmark, Iceland and Norway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Finland, Denmark, Iceland and Norway and discussed ways to enhance ties with these Nordic countries in key areas such as trade and investment, and renewable energy.

Modi met the leaders of the four Nordic countries on the sidelines of the India-Nordic Summit here.

Prime Minister Modi met Danish Premier Lars Lokke Rasmussen and held talks on renewing and enhancing cooperation. The two leaders expressed their mutual desire to take the relationship forward, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

After the bilateral meeting between Modi and Rasmussen, documents were exchanged between the two sides in areas of animal husbandry, dairying and urban development.

Prime Minister Modi also had an "excellent meeting" with his Finnish counterpart Juha Sipila. The two leaders discussed enhancing cooperation in trade and investment, renewable energy, space, waste management, start-up and education, Kumar said.

"Fruitful discussions with PM of #India @narendramodi in Stockholm. Recalled our first meeting in Mumbai in 2016 and had concrete negotiations how to promote our co-operation further in energy, space, education," Sipila tweeted after the meeting.

"Furthering India-Finland friendship...Prime Minister @juhasipila and PM @narendramodi had wide-ranging talks on expanding bilateral cooperation in areas such as science and energy," a tweet on the PMO Twitter handle said.

Modi also met Iceland Premier Katrin Jakobsdottir on the sidelines of the India-Nordic Summit.

"PM urged Icelandic companies to look at India as an investment destination in blue economy and geothermal energy and strengthen cooperation in education, tourism and culture," Kumar said of the meeting between the two leaders.

The two leaders reviewed the full range of India-Iceland relations during their meeting today, the PMO said.

Later, Modi also met his Norwegian counterpart Erna Solberg.

"A wonderful meeting between PM @erna_solberg of Norway and PM @narendramodi. India values the deep-rooted friendship with Norway," a tweet on the PMO Twitter handle said.

Prime Minister Modi had an engaging interaction with Nowegian Premier Erna Solberg on trade and investment, shipping and port-development, blue economy, renewable energy, health, IT and green transport solutions, Kumar said.

Earlier, in the day, Modi held delegation-level talks with his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven on a wide range of issues.

The Nordic countries comprise Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.