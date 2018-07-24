App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 03:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi hails Indian diaspora's 'very positive' influence on India-Rwanda friendship

Addressing a gathering of the Indian community here, Modi yesterday said Rwanda's President Paul Kagame had told him about the Indian community's work in the East African country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Praising the Indian community's "very positive" influence on the India-Rwanda friendship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that in every part of the world, the Indian diaspora is distinguishing itself and making the countrymen proud of its accomplishments.

"Wonderful interaction with the Indian diaspora in Rwanda. In every part of the world, the Indian diaspora is distinguishing itself and making us proud of their accomplishments. Rwanda's Indian community is a very positive influence on the India-Rwanda friendship," Modi tweeted.

"I am delighted to interact with the Indian community in Rwanda. President @PaulKagame told me that the Indian community is contributing to Rwanda's progress and they are also doing lot of community service. I was happy to hear this.

"All over the world, the Indian diaspora is making a mark. They are our 'Rashtradoots'," the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Modi, who is on a two-day state visit to Rwanda, arrived here yesterday on the first leg of his three-nation Africa tour, becoming the first Indian premier to visit the East African country.

"For years the Indian community in Rwanda wanted a High Commission. This long pending demand will be fulfilled and you will be connected even further with India," he told the gathering.

Earlier, Modi held wide-ranging talks with President Kagame and discussed measures to boost the bilateral strategic ties by strengthening cooperation in defence, trade and agriculture sectors.

The Prime Minister today visited the Genocide Memorial Centre here which honours over 250,000 victims of Rwanda's mass killings in 1994.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 02:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

