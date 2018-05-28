Modi govt's Pak, Kashmir policy biggest failure: JKPCC

The Congress's Jammu and Kashmir unit today hit out at the BJP-led government at the Centre, saying its "biggest failure" was the "total mishandling" of the Kashmir situation and dealing with Pakistan. "Declaring unilateral ceasefire and willingness for talks (with separatists) when the situation (in Kashmir) was at its worst because of total failure of the government, vindicates the charge that the BJP government was confused and lacked any consistent policy,” Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said in a statement here.

He said the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who used the choicest of adjectives against the Manmohan Singh government for its policy, proved to be "utter failure" to maintain calm on the borders and restore peace in the Valley.

“The biggest failure of the BJP-led Centre government is its total mishandling of the Kashmir situation and dealing with Pakistan, which is evident for large number of causalities and more evident from its U-turns now after four years in office,” he said.

Sharma said blow hot and blow cold policy of the BJP on Kashmir and with Pakistan was a “total failure” leading to sacrifices of a large number of jawans and civilians on the borders and in Kashmir.

“The casualties of security personnel and civilians and ceasefire violations on the Line of Control and the International Border have broken all the past records while the unprecedented sufferings of the border people has exposed the BJP's failure to deal with Pakistan in any manner and on any front and its promise of tough policy also got exposed,” he said.

Sharma said people now question the utility of rhetoric's, leading to escalation of tension between the two countries.

“It always maintained that there could be no talks amidst guns and terror but now after four years, the Modi government has given up its stand and showed readiness for talks, with Pakistan as well as separatist, when on both the fronts the situation has been at its worst,” he said.

The Congress leader said the borders are blood-soaked and Pakistan has multiplied its open aid and support to terror activities.

“What changed on ground, for change of stand of the Modi government,” he asked and said the Centre should explain to the nation its alleged failures on this front and apologies to the nation for mere exploitation for domestic politics.

“Modi government's ceasefire announcement in the wake of objections by the Army and the Defense Ministry and dual role of the BJP on the issue, has also exposed lack of co-ordination at various levels and the opportunist role of his party on sensitive issues,” he said.

He alleged that the Modi government's track record so far in the state is that of “U-turns” on all its promises and policies, which proved to be hollow “jumlas' (sentences) and people feel betrayed and cheated.

"The Congress, however, always extended its full support and co-operation to the Modi government on any of its peace initiatives and confidence building measures to normalise the situation, restore peace and end bloodshed in the state and on the borders," he said.