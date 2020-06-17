App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 03:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi govt responsible for violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley: Congress

“Prime minister Narendra Modi and his government is quiet now. The country had not expected that the government's silence of 40 days will result in this,” AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters.

PTI

The Congress on Wednesday held the Narendra Modi-led central government responsible for the violent face-off with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh wherein 20 Indian soldiers were martyred.



“The country had to see the heart wrenching day due to the failure of the Centre,” he said.

Saying that China captured India's land and soldiers got martyred, Surjewala asked what did the prime minister and defense minister do except for keeping silence.

He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders have often urged the Centre to come clean on the situation at the border and “how much area the Chinese had captured”.

“But a careless and failed government kept busy in conspiracies to topple the governments of opposition parties and hid the truth of the border from the country. The priority of the BJP government is not the country, but rule of the party,” he alleged.

“There is a ban on ‘questions' and ‘information' in the Modi government. Today everything is being hidden from the country. But does the Modi government have any answer for those mothers who sacrificed their sons for defending the country?” he said.

Surjewala said the entire country and the Congress party was standing with the government on every issue of national security and integrity, but the government will have to take the nation into confidence.

“The prime minister will have to tell the truth of how China occupied our land and how our 20 soldiers got martyred. What is the situation today on the ground and how many our officers and soldiers are missing or injured,” he said.

“Now it is the responsibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government to take the country and the countrymen into confidence,” he added.

Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

Read our complete coverage on the India-China border tension.

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 03:45 pm

tags #BJP #China #Congress #Current Affairs #Galwan valley #India #Indian Army #Ladakh #Narendra Modi #Politics

