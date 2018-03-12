Modi govt refocuses on delivery of promised projects in its last year

All ministries have been asked to specify their mid-yearly targets through physical and financial milestones while requesting an extension in the project’s execution and approval for the extra time and costs, reported The Economic Times.

This directive, which came in the form of a note from Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha to all secretaries, came at a time when PM Modi’s government is in the last year of its term. It has helped set the focus back on the commitments made by the Modi government over the last four years and whether or not they are reaching the last mile of implementation.

As on November 30, 2017, 302 central sector infrastructure projects were running late and their cost overrun was more than Rs 1,45,000 crore, according to data provided by the government in Parliament.

“It has been observed that many proposals involving time and cost overrun or extension in time frame of implementation of projects or schemes are being referred to the Cabinet/Cabinet Committees for their consideration and approval,” the note read.

The minister specified in the note that all such projects must have a section ‘specific physical and financial milestones with corresponding half yearly targets for their implementation’.

Cabinet ministers are also expected to monitor the implementation of the approved projects to ensure that any overrun is avoided and remedial steps are taken, whenever necessary. Even when projects don’t come to the committee for approval, the same process must be followed with the respective authority.

A standing committee has been set up in each ministry, the government informed Parliament, to mend the frequent time and cost overruns.

“The major steps undertaken to ensure completion of Central Sector Infrastructure Projects without time and cost overruns include: rigorous project appraisal; OCMS for better monitoring; setting up of revised cost committees in the ministries for fixation of responsibility for time and cost overruns; regular review of infrastructure projects by the administrative ministries concerned; and setting up of Central Sector Projects Coordination Committees (CSPCCs) in the states under the chief secretaries,” the government had informed Parliament in February.