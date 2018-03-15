App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 15, 2018 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Modi govt may restrict 91 defaulters from fleeing the country

India may bar nearly 91 people from leaving the country on grounds of their involvement with companies that have defaulted on loans of more than Rs 50 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India may bar nearly 91 people from leaving the country because of their involvement with companies that have defaulted on loans, according to a report  in Bloomberg. 

The government has prepared the list based on people's relation to 400 of the so-called wilful defaulters of more than Rs 50 crore, a person familiar with the development told Bloomberg.

As of now, the administration has asked creditors to start legal proceedings against these companies and sought banks to provide passport details of people associated with it.

Also read — PNB scam: Banks' credit limit exposure to Nirav Modi pegged at Rs 321cr in FIR, may actually be Rs 3,000cr

In case a fraud or wilful default is detected where the loan account is bigger than Rs 50 crore, the passport details of the people associated will be shared with the foreign ministry for inclusion on a watchlist so they do not leave the country, the person added.

Earlier, the government had made it mandatory to seek passport details of borrowers taking loans of Rs 50 crore and more have been mandatory to ensure a swift action in case of fraud and prevent fraudsters from fleeing the country.

Finance Ministry spokesman DS Malik did not respond to phone calls made by Bloomberg.

Also Read — RBI Guv Urjit Patel breaks silence on PNB fraud, blames 'deep fissures' in regulatory terrain

On Wednesday, stating that the resolution framework that RBI released last month remains "somewhat under-appreciated in terms of its importance", the RBI chief highlighted steps is has taken in the last one year with a focus on reference to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) of certain large value stressed accounts, covering approximately 40 percent of banking sector’s overall exposure to the stressed assets.

On February 12, in an overhaul of resolution framework, RBI said that for large loans over Rs 2,000 crore, a resolution plan must be implemented within 180 days from the date of default, failing which these would be referred under the IBC.

