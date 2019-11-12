App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 12:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi govt devoted to thoughts, teachings of Guru Nanak: Amit Shah

"The first Guru of the Sikh Panth, the venerable Guru Nanak Dev Ji is a unique symbol of India's rich saint tradition. His teachings, thoughts and his resolve to serve humanity are an inspiration for us," he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 11, described Guru Nanak Dev as a unique symbol of India's saint tradition and said the Modi government is devoted to the thoughts and teachings of the Sikhism founder. In a series of tweets on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, he said inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor, connecting Dera Baba Nanak in India with Darbar Sahib Kartarpur gurudwara in Pakistan, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a true tribute to the Guru.

Shah said the teaching of Guru Nanak Dev always inspires everyone to remove discrimination from human race.

"Modi government is devoted to thoughts and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, this is our prime motto of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.

related news

"The historic 'Kartarpur Corridor' dedicated to the countrymen by Modi ji on the 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji is a true tribute to Guru Nanak Dev Ji," he said.

The home minister also extended his greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of the 550th 'Prakash Parv' of Guru Nanak Dev.

Darbar Sahib Kartarpur gurdwara in Pakistan is the final resting place of Sri Guru Nanak Dev and the shrine is considered one of the holiest sites of his followers.

The Kartarpur corridor was inaugurated by the prime minister on November 9.

First Published on Nov 12, 2019 12:03 pm

tags #India #Politics

