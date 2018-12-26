App
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2018 09:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi govt delivered on its promise of zero tolerance against terrorism: BJP

BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimhra Rao's assertion came in the wake of the NIA busting a suspected ISIS-inspired terror group and arresting 10 suspects.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The BJP claimed that the Narendra Modi government had "delivered" on its promise of zero-tolerance against terrorism, asserting India had largely been free from any terror incident targeting civilians during its tenure.

The agency said they were planning suicide attacks and serial blasts targeting politicians and government installations in Delhi and other parts of north India.

"Zero tolerance against terrorism is a promise delivered by the Narendra Modi-led government," he said, adding that it was possible due to the execution of the prime minister's national security doctrine.

Rao claimed that during the Congress-led UPA government's tenure there were "frequent" terror attacks in cities and that civilian population would be gripped with fear before every major festival and event.

"India has been largely been free from any terror related incident targeting civilians in the tenure of the Modi government," he said.

The prime minister ensured that terrorist outfits like Islamic State did not get any foothold and he also handled the issue of radicalisation of Muslim youths by extremists outfits with great success, Rao said.
