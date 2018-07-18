Modi government's 'Ayushman Pakhwaras' to ensure delivery of Ayushman cards

A public contact programme - Ayushman Pakhwaras - is being organised in an attempt to ensure smooth implementation of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme. The programme will see the government delivering 11 crore ‘family cards’ to the beneficiaries of the scheme.

"The government plans to complete all preparations for Ayushman Bharat by August 15," CEO of Ayushman Bharat- National Health Protection Mission (AB-NHPM), Indu Bhushan, told The Economic Times.

A 24/7 customer care call centre is being set up in Delhi to accommodate the queries and complaints by the citizens. The call centre will also be equipped with online chat and email services.

Union Minister Arun Jaitley had announced about this scheme in his budget scheme this year. 80 percent of beneficiaries in rural areas and 60 percent in urban areas have been identified The undertaking for printing cards and setting up the customer care call centre may be assigned by August.

“It will not take two years to print the letters and entitled families will not be denied services in case they have not received their letters,” said Bhushan.

These letters, containing information about the beneficiaries, with the help of service providers, will be transported to the Gram Panchayats. The letters from gram panchayat will be delivered to the citizens by either organising ‘Ayushman Pakhwars’ public contact programme or by delivering door to door by health workers.