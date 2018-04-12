App
Apr 12, 2018 05:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Modi government will launch seven schemes for 17,000 villages in 21 days

At least 484 districts in 33 states and Union Territories of the country will benefit from this scheme

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The central government plans to roll out seven schemes under a major initiative for 17,000 poor villages, under which the households will get free LPG connections, electricity supply, Jan Dhan accounts, two PM insurance schemes and immunization of children in just 21 days, according to a Times of India report.

The Union Council of ministers discussed this initiative labelled ‘Gram Swaraj Abhiyan—special interventions’, through presentations. The BJP government has come under attack by many over rising issues of farmers’ distress and dilution of Dalit rights. This move is intended to send out strong ‘pro-poor’ signs to the people.

At least 484 districts in 33 states and Union Territories of the country will benefit from this scheme. Villages of Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Meghalaya are maximum in number. The government is ambitious about total coverage of this scheme in three weeks — between April 15 and May 5.

The scheme is similar to rural development initiatives by the Modi government like Antyodaya based on principles of ‘convergence and saturation’. The central government and BJP are also planning elaborate commemorative functions for BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 14.

To ensure complete saturation of his flagship programmes in rural areas, PM Narendra Modi has asked for more active engagement of cabinet and state ministers in the schemes’ operations. The Centre has also appointed many directors and deputy secretaries to push the programmes. There are high-intensity drives in villages that require attention from the government.

tags #BR Ambedkar #India #PM Modi #Politics

