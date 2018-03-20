Modi government not spending enough on its flagship projects, says report

A parliamentary committee recently released a report saying that the Modi government is barely spending any money towards its ambitious flagship initiatives, according The Economic Times.

This leads to the question of how much implementation these schemes really see on the ground.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s six major infrastructure projects spent an average of 21 percent of the USD 5.6 billion allocated to them, according to data from a report by the parliamentary standing committee on urban development. The Centre denied these numbers.

Modi’s ‘Smart Cities’ initiative, which has taken on newer levels since its inception, used only USD 28 million of the USD 1.5 billion earmarked for it, which amounts to a mere 1.8 percent.

Other infrastructural projects for drainage facilities, sewage treatment and affordable housing projects utilized less than 30 percent of the money allocated to them.

Due to unrealistic projections and lack of proper planning, the projects did not see any money spent on them, despite the central government providing funds to the state governments to initiate them.

The committee pointed out that the goals face a dearth of funding and will to implement. Some of them seem too ambitious, like housing for all and making the country open-defecation free.

Rajeev Jain, a spokesperson for the housing and urban affairs ministry, was quoted in the report as saying that the small spent amounts don’t accurately reflect construction work being done.

“It’s not a barometer of the implementation of the project. The payment to a company that is implementing a project is only made when the work is completely over. So far, $3.7 billion worth of projects have been completed or started,” Jain said.

Pinaki Misra, head of the urban affairs standing committee, attacked the ministry by saying it was “trotting out the usual excuses by blaming bureaucratic delays in accounting for spent funds”.

“It’s an age-old gambit when the centre doesn’t want to release funds because they don’t have funds,” he said.

The report concludes the without funds, the projects initiated by the Modi government might mean well, but will never see their desired results on the ground.