App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 21, 2018 07:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi congratulates Russia on hosting FIFA World Cup 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated President Vladimir Putin and Russia for playing host to the FIFA World Cup 2018 beginning next month and hoped for the successful organisation of the sporting extravaganza.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated President Vladimir Putin and Russia for playing host to the FIFA World Cup 2018 beginning next month and hoped for the successful organisation of the sporting extravaganza. The 2018 men's FIFA World Cup will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15. A total of 64 matches will be played by 32 teams in 12 venues located in 11 cities.

The final will be held at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Prime Minister Modi, who is here for the first informal summit with Putin, said that the world is eagerly waiting for the sporting event.

"The entire world is eagerly waiting for the FIFA World Cup 2018 and you are going to organise the event. You will be at the centre of the world's attention and I congratulate you for that," Modi said.

The international soccer competition takes place every four years. For the first time in 32 years, the US will not compete in the World Cup as its men's national team has failed to qualify.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.