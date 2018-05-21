Modi congratulates Russia on hosting FIFA World Cup 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated President Vladimir Putin and Russia for playing host to the FIFA World Cup 2018 beginning next month and hoped for the successful organisation of the sporting extravaganza. The 2018 men's FIFA World Cup will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15. A total of 64 matches will be played by 32 teams in 12 venues located in 11 cities.

The final will be held at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Prime Minister Modi, who is here for the first informal summit with Putin, said that the world is eagerly waiting for the sporting event.

"The entire world is eagerly waiting for the FIFA World Cup 2018 and you are going to organise the event. You will be at the centre of the world's attention and I congratulate you for that," Modi said.

The international soccer competition takes place every four years. For the first time in 32 years, the US will not compete in the World Cup as its men's national team has failed to qualify.