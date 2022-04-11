English
    Modi congratulates new Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, says India desires peace, region free of terror

    Shehbaz Sharif was sworn-in as the prime minister of Pakistan on Monday, bringing to an end the political uncertainty that had gripped the country

    PTI
    April 11, 2022 / 10:51 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Pakistani prime minister and said India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror.

    "Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan," Modi tweeted.

    "India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people," the prime minister said.

    Shehbaz Sharif was sworn-in as the prime minister of Pakistan on Monday, bringing to an end the political uncertainty that had gripped the country since a no-confidence motion was introduced against his predecessor Imran Khan on March 8.



    Tags: #Narendra Modi #Pakistan #Shehbaz Sharif
    first published: Apr 11, 2022 10:50 pm
