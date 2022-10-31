Modi cancels roadshow, page committee sammelan after Morbi bridge collapse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Gujarat for a three-day visit ahead of the Assembly elections, has cancelled his roadshow in Ahmedabad today after the Morbi bridge collapse claimed 132 lives, news agency ANI reported.

The 132 killed include mostly women, children and elderly on October 30. The NDRF has been pressed into action for rescue and recovery efforts and drones are being used to help in the search and rescue.

ANI reported that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Gujarat media cell said the Page Committee Sneh Milan programme, which was scheduled for later today, “has been postponed”. BJP Gujarat media convenor Dr Yagnesh Dave told ANI that no celebrations will be held on October 31 because of the Morbi tragedy.

Official programmes to dedicate railway projects worth Rs 2,900 crore will continue on schedule.

Earlier this morning, Modi participated in the National Unity Day programme in Kevadiya, on occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He also paid floral tributes at the Statue of Unity.

PTI reported that PM Modi will also visit Tharad town in Banaskantha district later in the day to inaugurate or perform ground-breaking for various projects in the parched region, mostly related to water supply, worth Rs 8,000 crore, according to government officials. Some of these projects include water distribution pipelines, construction of a canal and construction of 56 check dams.

"Such a number of casualties in one area is a first for us. Usually, it is an incident of boat capsizing. The only challenge is that this is muddy water that causes visibility issues when our divers go underwater," NDRF Commandant VVN Prasanna Kumar told ANI.

He added that they have divided the area into three among Civil Administration, SDRF, Fir Services, Army, Navy, IAF, and NDRF. "Our divers rescued people and recovered bodies from our area. We suspect that there might be people trapped under floor of bridge that collapsed, we're taking help of deep divers," Kumar said.