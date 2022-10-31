English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Modi cancels roadshow, page committee sammelan after Morbi bridge collapse

    The Page Committee Sneh Milan program, which was to be held with the PM virtually today, “has been postponed”.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 31, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST
    PM Narendra Modi. (Image: AFP/File)

    PM Narendra Modi. (Image: AFP/File)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Gujarat for a three-day visit ahead of the Assembly elections, has cancelled his roadshow in Ahmedabad today after the Morbi bridge collapse claimed 132 lives, news agency ANI reported.

    The 132 killed include mostly women, children and elderly on October 30. The NDRF has been pressed into action for rescue and recovery efforts and drones are being used to help in the search and rescue.

    ANI reported that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Gujarat media cell said the Page Committee Sneh Milan programme, which was scheduled for later today, “has been postponed”. BJP Gujarat media convenor Dr Yagnesh Dave told ANI that no celebrations will be held on October 31 because of the Morbi tragedy.

    Official programmes to dedicate railway projects worth Rs 2,900 crore will continue on schedule.

    Earlier this morning, Modi participated in the National Unity Day programme in Kevadiya, on occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He also paid floral tributes at the Statue of Unity.

    Close

    Related stories

    PTI reported that PM Modi will also visit Tharad town in Banaskantha district later in the day to inaugurate or perform ground-breaking for various projects in the parched region, mostly related to water supply, worth Rs 8,000 crore, according to government officials. Some of these projects include water distribution pipelines, construction of a canal and construction of 56 check dams.

    "Such a number of casualties in one area is a first for us. Usually, it is an incident of boat capsizing. The only challenge is that this is muddy water that causes visibility issues when our divers go underwater," NDRF Commandant VVN Prasanna Kumar told ANI.

    He added that they have divided the area into three among Civil Administration, SDRF, Fir Services, Army, Navy, IAF, and NDRF. "Our divers rescued people and recovered bodies from our area. We suspect that there might be people trapped under floor of bridge that collapsed, we're taking help of deep divers," Kumar said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Morbi bridge collapse #PM Narendra Modi
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 09:41 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.