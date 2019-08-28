App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 10:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi asks ministers to work on development schemes, projects for Jammu and Kashmir

Defending the restrictions, Amit Shah said it is in larger good and asserted that there is no blanket ban on communication or people's movement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pitching for development initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 28 asked Union ministers to work on schemes and projects for the region, and also called for engaging with officials and students from the state who are currently based in different parts of the country.

At the Union Council of Ministers meeting chaired by Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah gave a presentation on the situation in Kashmir and also dwelt at length on the move to nullify Article 370, which had given Jammu and Kashmir special status, sources said.

Shah said the situation is gradually improving in the Valley, which is facing security and communication restrictions at many places, they said.

Close

Defending the restrictions, the Minister said it is in larger good and asserted that there is no blanket ban on communication or people's movement.

related news

They were imposed only in places which faced security threats, Shah added.

At the meeting, the sources said, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave a detailed presentation on the recent reform measures announced by her.

She asserted that the government had consulted all stakeholders before taking these steps.

The government may soon come out with a package worth crores of rupees to set up necessary infrastructure for implementing over 100 central laws in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of the special status to the state earlier this month.

However, the exact amount of the package, based on the proposals given by various ministries, is yet to be calculated, the sources said.

The proposal would soon be sent to the Expenditure Finance Committee and may also be vetted by the Union Cabinet before a public announcement.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 28, 2019 10:25 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Jammu and Kashmir #Prime Minister Narendra Modi

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.