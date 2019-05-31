App
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 09:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

Modi 2.0: First meeting of new Union Cabinet likely this evening

In the coming days, the PM would also decide on the various cabinet committees such as Cabinet Committee on Security, Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs and Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs.

The first meeting of the new Union Cabinet is likely to be held in the evening on May 31, official sources said. They said as of now there is no fixed agenda. The possible date of convening the Parliament session could be decided, they added.

The newly-elected Lok Sabha members have to be administered oath.

In the coming days, the prime minister would also decide on the various cabinet committees such as Cabinet Committee on Security, Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs and Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs.

The Union Council of Ministers was sworn-in Thursday evening.
First Published on May 31, 2019 09:10 am

