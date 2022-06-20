English
    Moderate rain likely in Delhi today: IMD

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy skies for the day with light to moderate rain and thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph. The maximum temperature in the city is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 20, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

    Delhi's minimum temperature dropped to 23.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, five notches below the season's average. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 77 per cent.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy skies for the day with light to moderate rain and thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph. The maximum temperature in the city is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

    On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 30.7 degrees Celsius, eight notches below normal for this time of the season and the lowest since June 17, 2014, the IMD said.

    The weather office had on Friday said that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely in Delhi in the next four days under the influence of a western disturbance at middle tropospheric levels and of southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea at lower tropospheric levels.

    It issued a 'Yellow' alert, warning of thundershowers or light rain, for four days starting Saturday.

    (With PTI inputs)
