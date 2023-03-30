 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

MoD signs Rs 19,600 cr contracts with Indian shipyards for acquisition of next generation vessels

PTI
Mar 30, 2023 / 10:44 PM IST

Of the 11 ships, seven will be indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by the Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) and four by the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, the ministry said in a statement.

Defence ministry said in a statement the delivery of the ships is scheduled to commence from September 2026 (Representative Image)

In line with the government's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the Ministry of Defence on Thursday signed contracts with Indian shipyards for acquisition of 11 next generation offshore patrol vessels and six next generation missile vessels at a cost of nearly Rs 19,600 crore, officials said.

Of the 11 ships, seven will be indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by the Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) and four by the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, the ministry said in a statement.

The delivery of the ships is scheduled to commence from September 2026, it said.

"In a huge boost to achieve 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence, Ministry of Defence, on March 30, 2023, signed contracts with Indian shipyards for acquisition of 11 Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels and six Next Generation Missile Vessels at an overall cost of approx. Rs 19,600 crore," the statement said.