App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2018 07:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

MoC sister confessed to selling three children : Jharkhand Police

Senior Superintendent of Police (Ranchi) Anis Gupta said that Sister Konsalia, during interrogation, "confessed" that she had sold the three children to three people.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative
Representative

Sister Konsalia, a nun of Nirmal Hriday, a shelter home here run by the Mother Teresa-founded Missionaries of Charity, today "confessed" to selling three children for money and giving away the fourth child, a senior police officer claimed.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Ranchi) Anis Gupta said that Sister Konsalia, during interrogation, "confessed" that she had sold the three children to three people.

He, however, did not say how much money was taken for the alleged sale.

The SSP said the children who had been sold were rescued by the police and a search was on the fourth child who was given away.

The Catholic Bishop Conference of India general secretary Theodore Mascarenhas had claimed that the sister told the MoC lawyer on July 11 that she was not involved in the baby selling racket and her statement was taken "under pressure" by the police.

Sister Konsalia and Anima Indwar, an employee of the Nirmal Hriday, were arrested in connection with the sale of the babies. They were yesterday sent to four-day police remand by the chief judicial magistrate court here for interrogation.

The MoC sister was arrested on July 5 for allegedly selling a child born to a minor inmate of the home to a couple from Uttar Pradesh. Indwar was arrested on July 4.

The third of the four children allegedly "sold" by the shelter home was rescued by the police from Simdega on Wednesday and was returned over to his adoptive parents the next day.
First Published on Jul 14, 2018 07:17 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.