Mobile veterinary clinics to be set up in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray was speaking at a function in Islampur in Sangli district where he inaugurated a milk powder project and a cattle feed laboratory.
Mobile veterinary clinics will be set up in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on January 17.
First Published on Jan 17, 2020 09:40 pm