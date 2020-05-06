App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 12:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mobile internet suspended in Kashmir as top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riaz Naikoo trapped in encounter

A spokesman said contact has been established with the militants and a "top terrorist commander" is trapped, without mentioning his name.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Mobile internet services in Kashmir were suspended on Wednesday after the top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen terror group Riaz Naikoo, along with another militant, was trapped in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district, officials said. The mobile internet has been suspended as a precautionary measure, they said.

The gunfight started between militants and security forces in the Beighpora area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir, a police spokesman said.

"Police last night launched an operation on a specific input at Beighpora. Senior officers are monitoring it since last night," he said.

Close
The spokesman said contact has been established with the militants and a "top terrorist commander" is trapped, without mentioning his name.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 6, 2020 12:02 pm

tags #India #Kashmir #Terrorism

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Lockdown effect: From almost crawling, railway's goods trains register 66% jump in speed

Lockdown effect: From almost crawling, railway's goods trains register 66% jump in speed

COVID-19 pandemic | MMRDA to build 1,000-bed mega hospital in Mumbai's BKC

COVID-19 pandemic | MMRDA to build 1,000-bed mega hospital in Mumbai's BKC

Coronavirus pandemic | 2 deaths, 60 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

Coronavirus pandemic | 2 deaths, 60 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.