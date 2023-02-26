 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mobile internet services suspended in Haryana's Nuh for 3 days over fear of 'commual tension'

Feb 26, 2023 / 03:49 PM IST

The restrictions "shall remain in force with effect from February 26 to February 28, 2023 (23:59 hrs)," according to an official order.

The Haryana Government on Sunday ordered suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh district for three days over apprehensions of communal tension and breach of peace following a call for more protests over the abduction-murder of two men from Rajasthan allegedly by cow vigilantes.

Sources said security has been strengthened in Nuh, where hundreds of people blocked the Nuh-Alwar highway in Firozpur Jhirka on Friday demanding the arrest of the accused in the abduction and murder of the two men from Bharatpur whose charred bodies were found in Haryana's Bhiwani.

"Haryana Government has issued a temporary suspension of mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services including bulk SMS and excluding banking and mobile recharge, and all dongle services, etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of district Nuh with immediate effect," it said.