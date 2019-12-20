Mobile internet ban lifted in Assam

A senior official of private telecom operator Airtel said the ban was lifted from 9 am on Friday.
Mobile internet services resumed in Assam on Friday, ten days after it was snapped in the wake of violent protests over the new citizenship law.
"As we did not received any fresh order to continue with the blackout, we have lifted the ban from 9 am," he said.
The state government had said that mobile internet services in the state would be restored from Friday though the Gauhati High Court had ordered restoration of the service by 5 pm on Thursday.Broadband services have already resumed in Assam.