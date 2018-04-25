Mobile app launched to help govt employees apply for official accommodation launched by Housing Minister

The Central government employees can now apply for government flats under General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) in Delhi through mobile App. Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri launched the App (m-Awas) which will facilitate the government employees to apply as well as view the waiting and allotment lists, a ministry official said. A total number of 61,317 residential accommodations of various types are available in Delhi for allotment to the Central government employees.

The facility will also be extended to other cities and other categories of allotment, the official said.