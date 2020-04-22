App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mob kills two brothers after their release as part of prison decongestion due to COVID-19

Police are trying to ascertain what exactly transpired between the villagers and the men

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Few days after getting released from jail on parole due to the Supreme Court directive to decongest prisons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two brothers were killed in mob violence in Assam’s Baksa district on April 22, reported The Indian Express citing police.

According to a police officer, the two brothers -- Biswajit Das (24) and Haradhan Das (35) -- with criminal records were released a few days back and went to their village in the night on April 21.

Early morning on April 22, a mob of villagers attacked their house and killed both of them, police told the publication.

Coronavirus LIVE updates

related news

Police are trying to ascertain what exactly transpired between the villagers and the men, the report said.

The deceased had criminal cases related to extortion and threatening against themselves over the last 10-15 years, said the report quoting a senior district police officer of Baksa. The villagers were angry with them for a long time now because of extortions, threats and even, alleged kidnapping, residents of neighbouring areas told IE.

A "manhunt" has been launched to nab the alleged killers and further information is awaited, the senior police officer said.

The incident happened a few days after Maharashtra’s Palghar lynching in which two seers and their driver were beaten to death by a mob.

Follow our full coverage here.

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 04:18 pm

tags #Assam #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

