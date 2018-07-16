App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 06:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Death by potholes: MNS workers allegedly vandalise PWD office in Navi Mumbai

A video clip shows people wearing MNS colours, throwing chairs and breaking computers and other equipment at a government office in Navi Mumbai.

Representative image
Representative image

Workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) vandalised an office of the Public Works Department (PWD) in Navi Mumbai over pothole-related deaths in the city.

A video clip posted by ANI shows people wearing MNS colours, throwing chairs and breaking computers and other equipment at the PWD office in Thurbe, Navi Mumbai.

They also chanted slogans against the head of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Eknath Shinde, who has said that an investigation will launched against the contractor who was given the order to maintain Navi Mumbai roads.

Also read: Deaths due to pothole-related accidents rises 50% in 2017 to 3,597

A Scroll report quoted state PWD Minister Chandrakant Patil as saying that potholes are not the only root cause of these accidents.

Meanwhile, Times of India reported that MNS workers had earlier forced a contractor with the PWD to do sit-ups in Santacruz, Mumbai.

Close to five people have died in accidents reportedly involving potholes in Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal limits.

 
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 06:22 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

