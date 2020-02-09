App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 09, 2020 08:42 PM IST | Source: Reuters

MNS pro-CAA rally: Stones will be answered with stones, swords with swords, warns Raj Thackeray

The rally called by the MNS, a regional party from Maharashtra, was the first big demonstration in support of CAA, apart from rallies organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) held a rally in India's financial capital Mumbai on February 9 to support a citizenship law introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year that has triggered nationwide protests.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which eases the path for non-Muslims from the neighbouring Muslim-majority nations Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to gain citizenship, has triggered weeks of sometimes violent protests against Modi's government.

If combined with a proposed national register of citizens, critics of the CAA fear it would discriminate against India's Muslim minority and chip away at its secular constitution.

Close

The rally called by the MNS, a regional party from Maharashtra, was the first big demonstration in support of CAA, apart from rallies organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

related news

MNS chief Raj Thackeray said the rally was organised to counter the protests opposing the new law, adding: "If you mess further, a stone will respond to a stone and a sword to a sword."

Thackeray blamed infiltrators from the neighbouring countries for terrorist attacks and crime in India.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 9, 2020 07:15 pm

tags #Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) #India #Maharashtra Navnirman Sena #Politics

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.