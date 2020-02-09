MNS pro-CAA rally: Stones will be answered with stones, swords with swords, warns Raj Thackeray

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) held a rally in India's financial capital Mumbai on February 9 to support a citizenship law introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year that has triggered nationwide protests.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which eases the path for non-Muslims from the neighbouring Muslim-majority nations Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to gain citizenship, has triggered weeks of sometimes violent protests against Modi's government.

If combined with a proposed national register of citizens, critics of the CAA fear it would discriminate against India's Muslim minority and chip away at its secular constitution.

The rally called by the MNS, a regional party from Maharashtra, was the first big demonstration in support of CAA, apart from rallies organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray said the rally was organised to counter the protests opposing the new law, adding: "If you mess further, a stone will respond to a stone and a sword to a sword."

Thackeray blamed infiltrators from the neighbouring countries for terrorist attacks and crime in India.