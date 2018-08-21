MMRDA gets seven bids for rolling stock for Metro 2A & 7

As many as seven firms including domestic and international players have submitted bids for supplying 378 coaches for the Dahisar-to-DN Nagar Metro-2A and Andheri (East)-to-Dahisar (East) Metro-7 corridors.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, which is implementing the project, has received bids from seven firms including, Hyundai Rotem, Korea, Bombardier India and Bombardier Germany, CRRC Corporation, Bharat Earth Movers, Titagarh Wagons and Titagarh Firema, Alstom Transport India and Alstom SA and CAF India and CAF, Spain, a release said.

The successful bidder is expected to provide state-of-the-art 63 sets of trains of six cars each equipped with faster acceleration/deceleration, it added.