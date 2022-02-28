MMRDA approves Rs 18,404 crore budget outlay for 2022-23

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Monday approved a budget outlay of Rs 18,404.63 crore for 2022-23 at its 152nd meeting held under the chairmanship of Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, an official said. An official statement said the budget estimates for 2021-22 have been revised to Rs 14,588.02 crore (original budget Rs 12,968.35 crore), adding that it will receive Rs 8,672 crore.The MMRDA estimates an expenditure of Rs 18,404.63 crore during 2022-23, while it expects to receive Rs 10,724.70 crore, it said. The statement said provision of Rs 2,111.30 crore has been made in the budget for 2022-23, chiefly for key projects like a bridge connecting Nariman Point to Colaba/Cuffe Parade, works on metro lines 10,11 and 12, extending Eastern Freeway, which links South Mumbai to Chembur, till Thane and proposed Thane coastal road, among others.