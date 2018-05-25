MMRC to install 240 pumps to control flooding during monsoon

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), which is implementing the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz metro project, will be installing 240 pumps where the metro works are being carried out to control flooding during the monsoons.
The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), which is implementing the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz metro project, will be installing 240 pumps where the metro works are being carried out to control flooding during the monsoons.
"The construction has been organised in a manner that wherever the existing infrastructure of the utilities has been taken away, we have diverted properly to avert incidents of flooding due to the ongoing construction," MMRC Director (Projects) S K Gupta here.As many as 240 pumps will be installed at various sites to control flooding, he said.