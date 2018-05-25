App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 25, 2018 10:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

MMRC to install 240 pumps to control flooding during monsoon

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), which is implementing the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz metro project, will be installing 240 pumps where the metro works are being carried out to control flooding during the monsoons.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), which is implementing the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz metro project, will be installing 240 pumps where the metro works are being carried out to control flooding during the monsoons.

"The construction has been organised in a manner that wherever the existing infrastructure of the utilities has been taken away, we have diverted properly to avert incidents of flooding due to the ongoing construction," MMRC Director (Projects) S K Gupta here.

As many as 240 pumps will be installed at various sites to control flooding, he said.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.