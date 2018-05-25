MMRC to install 240 pumps to control flooding during monsoon

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), which is implementing the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz metro project, will be installing 240 pumps where the metro works are being carried out to control flooding during the monsoons.

"The construction has been organised in a manner that wherever the existing infrastructure of the utilities has been taken away, we have diverted properly to avert incidents of flooding due to the ongoing construction," MMRC Director (Projects) S K Gupta here.

As many as 240 pumps will be installed at various sites to control flooding, he said.