MLAs, EX-MLAs and families must utilise government hospital facilities for treatment

In a bid to regulate the use of medical financial benefits given out to MLAs, EX-MLAs and their families, a fresh notice has been issued by the ministry of secretariat. The notice outlines that only bills of government hospitals would be reimbursed, and not private hospitals.

According to a report in The Times of India, exceptional cases such as heart attacks and accidents would be reimbursed from private hospitals for government officials. The notification regarding this was floated under the guidance of Assembly Speaker, KR Ramesh Kumar, issued by Assembly secretary S Murthy.

Reports suggest that at present, government officials and their dependents tend to use private hospital facilities to get treatment. This surmounts to crores being spent on regular check-ups, going from public funds.

The notification also mentions that private hospital bills would be reimbursed if government hospital doctors expressed the need for treatment at private hospitals. The issued notification additionally made it mandatory to get a written permit from a government doctor to get reimbursement for a private hospital bill. This would ensure that MLA’s approach a government doctor to get treatment and avoid exorbitant expenditure at private hospitals.