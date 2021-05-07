MK Stalin's first govt order: Rs 4,000 to BPL families affected by COVID-19, free bus travel for women in Tamil Nadu

MK Stalin (File image: Twitter/@arivalayam)

The newly sworn Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin has issued the first government order which includes covid relief measures including Rs 4,000 to each Below Poverty Line (BPL) family affected by COVID-19, CNBC-TV18 reported.

He has also slashed bus charges for working women and girl students in the state and ordered for setup of the department to collect grievances district wise, the report added. Milk prices in the state have also been slashed by Rs 3 per litre.

Expanding the health insurance schemes, the DMK party chief has ordered to cover COVID-related expenses in private hospitals.

The state reported 24,898 new Covid-19 cases on May 6 along with 195 fatalities.

Stalin took oath on May 7 which was administered by Governor Banwarilal Purohit in a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Tamil Nadu. This will first stint as CM for 68-year old Stalin.

[This is a developing story. Check back for more updates]