MK Stalin appointed as DMK President amid challenge from Alagiri

MK Stalin has been appointed as the President of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) at the party’s General Council meeting today.

The post of the President was held by Stalin's father, Karunanidhi, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 94.

Chants hailing Stalin as "Thalapathy" (Commander) rented the Kalaignar Arangam where the meeting was underway even as the General Council members cheered with loud applause.

DMK Principal Secretary Durai Murugan was elected Treasurer, succeeding Stalin, a post he vacated recently in view of his proposed elevation.

With M Karunanidhi's health failing, Stalin had been at the helm of the party's affairs since the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2016, and was appointed as the ‘working president’ of the party in 2017.

Stalin, who had filed his nomination papers on Sunday, was elevated to the post of party President uncontested. The 65-year-old is facing resistance from his estranged elder brother, MK Alagiri, who has warned him of “consequences” if Stalin does not readmit him to the party.

Alagiri, the elder son of Karunanidhi, was once seen as a party strongman. In 2009, he won the Lok Sabha elections from Madurai -- his stronghold -- and was even given the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers in the Manmohan Singh government.

Eventually, he was sidelined from the party and Stalin was announced as the political heir. Alagiri was expelled from the party in 2014.

Stalin was born to Karunanidhi’s second wife Dayalu as Ayyadurai; but was named Stalin as Karunanidhi was addressing a condolence meeting for Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

Stalin first campaigned for the DMK at the age of 14 years during the 1967 elections. During the Emergency, Stalin was arrested under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act, and had to take his final year BA exams in prison.

In 1977, Stalin was released from jail and testified against the excesses of the Emergency before an inquiry commission. In 1980, he formed the DMK youth wing, and in 1982 he became its secretary, a post that he held for more than four decades.

Stalin was appointed as the DMK treasurer in 2008, before being promoted to Deputy Chief Minister in 2009, when the DMK had formed the government in the state after defeating arch nemesis, Jayalalithaa's AIADMK.

Stalin will be only the second President of the DMK after his father Karunanidhi, who had kept the post for 49 years. Before that, the post was customarily left empty for the party’s idol Periyar.