MJ Akbar's resignation accepted by Narendra Modi: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 17 accepted the resignation of M J Akbar from the council of ministers, official sources said.

According to the established procedure, the resignation will now be sent to the President.

Earlier, Akbar stepped down as Minister of State for External Affairs following a spate of allegations of sexual harassment during his days as editor of several publications.

In a brief statement, Akbar said he had decided to seek justice in a court of law in his personal capacity.

"I deem it appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levied against me, also in a personal capacity. I have, therefore, tendered my resignation...," Akbar said.