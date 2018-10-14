MJ Akbar: Will take legal action over ‘false and fabricated’ sexual harassment allegations

Union Minister MJ Akbar said he will initiate legal action against those who have accused him of sexual harassment, ANI reports. "The allegations of misconduct made against me are false and fabricated, spiced up by innuendo and malice. I could not reply earlier as I was on an official tour abroad," Akbar said in a statement.

"Accusation without evidence has become a viral fever among some sections. Whatever be the case, now that I have returned, my lawyers will look into these wild and baseless allegations in order to decide our future course of legal action [sic]," Akbar added.

The Minister of State for External Affairs questioned, "Why has this storm risen a few months before a general election? Is there an agenda? You be the judge. These false, baseless and wild allegations have caused irreparable damage to my reputation and goodwill."

Multiple women had earlier offered their accounts of alleged sexual harassment by Akbar when he was a journalist as the #MeToo movement swept social media, bringing to fore sordid tales of sexual harassment by influential men in different walks of lives.

A group of journalists on October 13 held a protest expressing solidarity with their women colleagues who have demanded proper implementation of the prevention of sexual harassment act to ensure dignity at the workplace.

The protesting journalists also sought immediate action against those facing allegations of sexual misconduct. They also demanded removal of Akbar from the Union Council of Ministers.

Akbar, who was on a foreign tour, had returned to New Delhi on October 14.

Replying to a volley of questions from reporters at the airport, the Minister of State for External Affairs said he would issue a statement later.

On October 10, days after allegation of sexual harassment against Akbar first surfaced, Congress said Akbar must either offer a satisfactory explanation on the allegations or resign immediately. The party had also demanded an inquiry into his conduct.