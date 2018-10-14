App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2018 09:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

MJ Akbar returns home, says there will be statement later

There was an indication by the BJP that it is likely to take a clear stand on allegations of sexual harassment against Akbar once he explains his position upon his return

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister MJ Akbar, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment by a number of women journalists, returned on October 14 from a foreign tour.

Replying to a volley of questions from reporters at the airport, the Minister of State for External Affairs said he would issue a statement later.

"There will be a statement later," he said.

Multiple women in the last few days have offered their accounts of alleged sexual harassment by Akbar when he was a journalist as the #MeToo movement swept social media, bringing to fore sordid tales of sexual harassment by influential men in different walks of lives.

There was an indication by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that it is likely to take a clear stand on allegations of sexual harassment against Akbar once he explains his position upon his return.

While the BJP has maintained a studied silence on the matter so far, party sources have said the charges against him are serious, and his continuance as a minister is no longer guaranteed.

A final call will be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the sources said.
First Published on Oct 14, 2018 09:37 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #MeToo #MJ Akbar

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.