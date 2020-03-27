App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 08:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mizoram woman hid travel history, arrested after Facebook post on Macau trip

The woman landed at Lengpui airport on March 10 and told the screening team that she returned from Kolkata, Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) John Neihlaia said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A 33-year-old woman was arrested in Aizawl for allegedly hiding her foreign travel details amid the coronavirus outbreak, police said on Thursday.

The woman landed at Lengpui airport on March 10 and told the screening team that she returned from Kolkata, Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) John Neihlaia said.

However, it was found on her Facebook profile that she came back from Macau via Kolkata, he added.

She was arrested on Tuesday and was booked under relevant sections of the IPC, the official said.

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 08:46 am

tags #Current Affairs #Facebook #India #Macau #Mizoram

