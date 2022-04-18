English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Mizoram: Over 200 houses damaged in violent storm

    According to a preliminary report, at least 220 houses and the church building were damaged in Kolasib district, and about 18 houses in Mamit district near the Assam border, the official said.

    PTI
    April 18, 2022 / 06:35 AM IST
    No 7 | Mizoram | Total value of fake Rs 2,000 notes seized: Rs 13,364,000. (Image: Wikimedia commons)

    No 7 | Mizoram | Total value of fake Rs 2,000 notes seized: Rs 13,364,000. (Image: Wikimedia commons)


    A massive storm accompanied by heavy rain and hail damaged over 200 houses, including a church building in Mizoram’s Kolasib and Mamit districts, an official said on Sunday.

    No fatalities have so far been reported in the storm that hit the two districts late on Saturday, he said.

    According to a preliminary report, at least 220 houses and the church building were damaged in Kolasib district, and about 18 houses in Mamit district near the Assam border, the official said.

    Kolasib Assembly constituency MLA and Supply Minister K Lalrinliana on Sunday visited the villages affected by the storm to take stock of the situation.

    The minister assured of assistance from the state government.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Mizoram #violence
    first published: Apr 18, 2022 06:35 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.