Mizoram Congress hails signing of peace pact with HPC(D)

The Mizoram Congress Committee (MCC) has lauded the signing of a peace pact by the Congress government in Mizoram with the Hmar People's Convention (Democratic), the only insurgent group operating in the state.

One of the resolutions adopted at the MCC meeting here yesterday praised the Lal Thanhawla government for being instrumental in signing of the peace accords to bring peace and tranquility in the state, a party leader said.

The HPC (D) and the state government inked the Memorandum of Settlement on April 2.

The MCC also praised the efforts made by the state government to develop road communication, power generation and human resources development in Mizoram.

It claimed that the growth of Mizoram GSDP had surpassed the percentage of average national economic growth and the per capita income of the state was also higher than the national per capita income.

The faster economic growth was attributed to the economic policy of the present state government which launched the New Land Use Policy (NLUP), its flagship programme and also the New Economic Development Policy (NEDP) to elevate the subsistence economy of the state to the market economy, the MCC said.