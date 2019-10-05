App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2019 08:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mizoram CM says people oppose Citizenship Amendment Bill as a "floodgate of illegal immigrants" will open

The Bill will allow minority communities such as Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis etc, to apply for Indian citizenship.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga, has made it clear to Amit Shah that the people of the state are against the proposed amendment to the Citizenship Act, 1955, an official statement said on October 5.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 could open a "floodgate of illegal immigrants" in Mizoram, the statement added.

Zoramthanga met Shah, the Union Home Minister and  BJP national president, at the Raj Bhavan in Mizoram and the two leaders discussed several issues.

Close

An umbrella organisation of major civil society bodies and student associations of Mizoram also met the Union Minister to submit a memorandum against the bill.

related news

News of large-scale protests across the state had sparked before Shah's visit to the state. The protests were to be organized by the Mizoram NGO Coordination Committee which were later withdrawn and the organization met Shah instead to discuss its demands.

The Bill will allow minority communities such as Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis etc, to apply for Indian citizenship.

This was Shah's first visit to Mizoram after assuming office.

(With inputs from PTI)


Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 5, 2019 08:39 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Business #Economy #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.