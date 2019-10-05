Mizoram CM says people oppose Citizenship Amendment Bill as a "floodgate of illegal immigrants" will open

Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga, has made it clear to Amit Shah that the people of the state are against the proposed amendment to the Citizenship Act, 1955, an official statement said on October 5.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 could open a "floodgate of illegal immigrants" in Mizoram, the statement added.

Zoramthanga met Shah, the Union Home Minister and BJP national president, at the Raj Bhavan in Mizoram and the two leaders discussed several issues.

An umbrella organisation of major civil society bodies and student associations of Mizoram also met the Union Minister to submit a memorandum against the bill.

News of large-scale protests across the state had sparked before Shah's visit to the state. The protests were to be organized by the Mizoram NGO Coordination Committee which were later withdrawn and the organization met Shah instead to discuss its demands.

The Bill will allow minority communities such as Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis etc, to apply for Indian citizenship.

This was Shah's first visit to Mizoram after assuming office.



Thanks HM Sh @AmitShah ji for sparing your valuable time to grace the occasion. https://t.co/Kc8W6vBZLG

— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) October 5, 2019

(With inputs from PTI)