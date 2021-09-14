Mixing of vaccines | Studies initiated, need more scientific data for clarity, says Dept of Biotechnology Secy

On the mix-and-match usage of COVID-19 vaccines, a couple of studies have begun, a top government official said on September 14, adding that more data is required to attain clarity on the subject.

"DCGI has given permission to CMC Vellore to start a trial on the mixing of vaccines. A couple of such studies have been initiated. We need more scientific data to get more clarity," news agency ANI quoted Dr Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, as saying.

Dr Swarup's statement comes a month after the Drug Controller General of India issued its nod to the Christian Medical College in Vellore to conduct the trials on mixing of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.

Before the DCGI's approval, an expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation on July 29 had recommended granting permission for conducting the study, news agency PTI had reported.

The trial at CMC Vellore will involve 300 healthy volunteers, the report had claimed.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"The aim of the study is to assess the feasibility on whether a person can be given two different vaccine shots - one each of Covishield and Covaxin - to complete the inoculation course," a source had told PTI.

Separately, a recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research involving 98 people, 18 of whom had inadvertently received Covishield as the first dose and Covaxin as the second in Uttar Pradesh, showed that combining these two vaccines elicited better immunogenicity than two doses of the same vaccine.

The study also found that immunisation with combination of Covishield and Covaxin was safe and the adverse effects were also found to be similar when compared to the same dose regime.

With PTI inputs