Mixed response to AAP's free metro rides plan for women: A look at current safety provisions

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi has proposed free rides for women in public transport buses and in Delhi Metro trains. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government has claimed that the decision was taken keeping women’s safety in mind.

About 30 lakh passengers travel on the Delhi Metro network every day and the number of women commuters is around 30 percent. The total number of commuters using public transport buses in the national capital is around 40 lakh, of which 20 percent are women.

According to Kejriwal, the cost to the exchequer for these free rides is expected to be Rs 700 to Rs 800 crore, this year.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri took a swipe at the AAP government’s plan, saying that Kejriwal had announced the scheme without making any proposal.

"Kejriwal has a problem of a different kind. He gives a full page advertisement, announcing that the scheme will start in next two-three months, but they don't have any proposal for it," he said.

The move has received mixed reactions from the public even as the chief minister claimed that the move had been lauded by the women he met and that none of them was “not happy with free travel in metro and bus.”

However, transportation experts did not fully appreciate the move. According to one of them, getting more people to use public transport by incentivising them is the need of the hour, and not necessarily making public transport free. “And this should be for all users irrespective of gender,” Amit Bhatt, Director, Integrated Transport, WRI India had told Moneycontrol earlier.

The safety angle behind the move is also not clear, as to how free rides for women could improve their safety.

Also read: Opinion | Why free ride for women in Delhi Metro is a bad idea

As women’s safety in Delhi’s public transport has come under limelight after the state government’s plan, here's a look at the current such provisions in the Delhi Metro:

> 'Women only' coach in every metro train> Reserved seats for women in every coach> Teams are deployed to stop male commuters from travelling in ladies’ coach> Rs 250 fine for male passengers travelling in women’s coach> CCTV surveillance at stations, platforms and in rakes> Zero tolerance for drunkards and trouble makers> Patrolling of the platforms after sunset hours has been intensified by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)> Quick reaction teams deployed to nab offenders

> Women CISF staff deployed at stations for frisking of women passengers

The Delhi Transport Department and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) are preparing a detailed report on the proposal. It has been directed by Delhi’s Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot to prepare a Cabinet note on the proposal by June 11.

(With inputs from PTI)