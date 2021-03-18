Mithun Chakraborty and Bengal politics—where the reel and the real blur

Mithun Chakraborty joined the BJP on March 7.

Plaban Gupta

Actor and newest BJP joinee Mithun Chakraborty’s “I am a cobra” speech may have triggered waves of viral humour but the 70-year-old knows a thing or two about communication and connecting with masses. It is his mass appeal that makes him an asset for the BJP, which is giving it all to dislodge Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress that has launched an offensive against the former party member.

Bengali cinema has given the Indian film some of its best actors and productions. Chakraborty is not in that stellar list but he has a special place in the state’s popular culture. Over the years, he has come to symbolise the faultlines—the haves and the have-nots, the rulers and the ruled. Film after film, he championed the cause of the oppressed, blurring the line between the reel and the real Chakraborty.

The Singur moment and Trinamool star

“Marbo ekhane, lash porbe soshane (If I thrash you here, your lifeless body will land in the crematorium),” thundered Madan Mitra, a trusted aid of Mamata Banerjee. This was 15 years ago. Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress was spearheading a protest against the Tata group’s Nano car factory in the state’s Singur town. Mitra’s words were aimed at professionals who had come to Singur in the hope of prevailing upon the protesting leaders to call off their stir against land acquisition for setting up the plant for the world’s cheapest car.

Mitra’s threat was a straight lift—from Chakraborty’s blockbuster film MLA Fatakeshto. The popular line was aimed at those who represented the class that benefitted from the opening up of the Indian economy in 1991.

The then chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s reform push had led to mushrooming of IT companies near Kolkata but the land remained a touchy issue. Stories of highhandedness, coercion of farmers to part with their land or their unhappiness with the compensation dominated the headlines.

Through Mitra, Chakraborty had once given a voice to those been left behind and, overlooked. After more than 20 years in Bollywood, in his second turn in Bengali cinema, Chakraborty was not running around trees and serenading leading ladies. Dazzling disco lights had been traded for the heat and dust of Bengal, where he took on the mafia, the landowners and the corrupt bureaucrats. He was the saviour, the anti-establishment guy, who took on the system and changed it.

His support base

Unemployment was high in the state ravaged by the flight of capital and, deindustrialization. There was a groundswell of anger against the ruling establishment. The 34 years of Left rule had created what had derisively come to be known as the “party society”. A term coined by scholar Partha Chatterjee, party society illustrated the ruling party’s control of all aspects of an individual’s life—from settling marital discords, neighbours’ disagreement over a fence to the vexed question of livelihood, the party was everywhere.

The middle-class escaped this fate by enrolling their children in English-medium schools and sending them out of Bengal for higher education and jobs. But those left behind found comfort in Chakraborty’s reel-life hero exacting revenge from the bad guys of the world. For his fans, he remains the Guru.

The son of the soil

His rustic language shorn of urban polish spoke to the masses and he was the perfect fit for TMC’s Maa, Mati, Manush call. His song and dance routine was a must in any function at local clubs controlled by TMC cadres. These clubs held sway in neighbourhoods. Chakraborty even campaigned for TMC in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, three years after Banerjee scored a famous win to take over as the chief minister. TMC thanked him by sending the actor to the Rajya Sabha.

But then the Saradha group chit scam blew up. Chakraborty was the brand ambassador for the group and was paid Rs 2 crore, most of which he later returned. He was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate. He had no choice but to distance himself from TMC, whose several senior leaders were questioned about the Ponzi scheme that had hit the poor the hardest.

In 2016, citing health reasons, Chakraborty quit the Rajya Sabha and steered clear of all things politics until March 7 when he joined the BJP.

Elections next?

Chakraborty has admitted that he did “extremist politics” but without being part of a political outfit. Senior TMC leader Sougata Roy even said that his erstwhile party colleague was once a Naxal.

When the CPM-led Left Front was in power, the veteran actor asked his fans in the early 1990s if they wanted him to take the political plunge. They said no and he stayed away.

The actor is testing political waters again though it is unclear if he will contest the election, which has been billed by some as yet another turning point for the state. Chakraborty, too, has said he won’t jump the queue to be the chief minister. Until he makes his next move, his supporters can regale themselves with his "ami ekta cobra, ek chobol-ei chhobi (I am a pure cobra, one strike and you become a photograph)”.