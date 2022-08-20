English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Mithila Makhana registered with GI Tag

    According to the GI registry certificate, it is certified that the GI has been registered in the name of Mithilanchal Makhana Utpadak Sangh.

    PTI
    August 20, 2022 / 10:44 PM IST
    Representative image (PixaHive)

    Representative image (PixaHive)

    The government has awarded Geographical Indication (GI) tag to mithila makhana, a move that is expected to help growers get the maximum price for their premium produce. "Mithila makhana registered with GI Tag, farmers will get profit and it will be easier to earn.

    Due to geographical indication tag to mithila makhana in the festive season, people outside Bihar will be able to use this auspicious material with reverence," Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.

    Once a product gets this tag, any person or company cannot sell a similar item under that name. This tag is valid for a period of 10 years following which it can be renewed. The other benefits of GI registration include legal protection to that item, prevention against unauthorised use by others, and promoting exports.

    A GI is primarily an agricultural, natural or a manufactured product (handicrafts and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory. According to the GI registry certificate, it is certified that the GI has been registered in the name of Mithilanchal Makhana Utpadak Sangh.

    Typically, such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to the place of its origin. There is a proper process of registration of GI products which includes filing of application, preliminary scrutiny and examination, show cause notice, publication in the geographical indications journal, opposition to registration, and registration.

    Close

    Related stories

    Any association of persons, producers, organisation or authority established by or under the law can apply. The applicant must represent the interest of the producers. It is a legal right under which the GI holder can prohibit others from using the same name.

    The famous goods which carry this tag include Basmati rice, Darjeeling Tea, Chanderi Fabric, Mysore Silk, Kullu Shawl, Kangra Tea, Thanjavur Paintings, Allahabad Surkha, Farrukhabad Prints, Lucknow Zardozi, and Kashmir Walnut Wood Carving.
    PTI
    Tags: #GI tag #Mithila Makhana
    first published: Aug 20, 2022 10:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.