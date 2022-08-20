Representative image (PixaHive)

The government has awarded Geographical Indication (GI) tag to mithila makhana, a move that is expected to help growers get the maximum price for their premium produce. "Mithila makhana registered with GI Tag, farmers will get profit and it will be easier to earn.

Due to geographical indication tag to mithila makhana in the festive season, people outside Bihar will be able to use this auspicious material with reverence," Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.

Once a product gets this tag, any person or company cannot sell a similar item under that name. This tag is valid for a period of 10 years following which it can be renewed. The other benefits of GI registration include legal protection to that item, prevention against unauthorised use by others, and promoting exports.

A GI is primarily an agricultural, natural or a manufactured product (handicrafts and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory. According to the GI registry certificate, it is certified that the GI has been registered in the name of Mithilanchal Makhana Utpadak Sangh.

Typically, such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to the place of its origin. There is a proper process of registration of GI products which includes filing of application, preliminary scrutiny and examination, show cause notice, publication in the geographical indications journal, opposition to registration, and registration.

Any association of persons, producers, organisation or authority established by or under the law can apply. The applicant must represent the interest of the producers. It is a legal right under which the GI holder can prohibit others from using the same name.

The famous goods which carry this tag include Basmati rice, Darjeeling Tea, Chanderi Fabric, Mysore Silk, Kullu Shawl, Kangra Tea, Thanjavur Paintings, Allahabad Surkha, Farrukhabad Prints, Lucknow Zardozi, and Kashmir Walnut Wood Carving.